Tina Turner fans left unimpressed after new statue unveiled in Tennessee hometown
The 10-foot tribute to the musical icon was unveiled during the annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration
A 10-foot-tall bronze statue of the late Tina Turner has been met with disappointment by fans following its unveiling on Saturday.
The tribute to the musical icon was unveiled during the annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee.
It was created by sculptor Fred Ajanogha, who said he tried to capture her stage presence, the particular way she held her microphone, and her hairstyle, which he compared to a lion's mane.
Ms Turner died in May 2023 at 83 years old after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich.
It has been met with criticism by internet users after photos and a video of its unveiling were shared online.
One person wrote: "That statue should have been kicked down after the unveiling. That is a very poor replica of what is supposed to be The Iconic Tina Turner.
"So Disrespectful!"
Another added: "Dang what was they thinking whoever did that needs to get their money back."
Somebody on X wrote: "Was it donated or FREE? I hope nobody actually paid money for that!"
It is not the first statue of a celebrity to have faced ridicule.
A bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was called "creepy" after it was placed on display at Madeira airport in 2017.
Sculptor Emanuel Santos was given a second chance to make an updated version of the statue a year later, following the reaction to the original.
The Grevin Museum in Paris was accused of whitewashing after it unveiled a waxwork of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 2023.
The actor complained about its skin tone, which led to the museum working around the clock to fix the mistake.