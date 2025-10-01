The 10-foot tribute to the musical icon was unveiled during the annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration

A newly unveiled statue of singer Tina Turner stands at a park. Picture: AP Photo/Adrian Sainz via Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A 10-foot-tall bronze statue of the late Tina Turner has been met with disappointment by fans following its unveiling on Saturday.

The tribute to the musical icon was unveiled during the annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee. It was created by sculptor Fred Ajanogha, who said he tried to capture her stage presence, the particular way she held her microphone, and her hairstyle, which he compared to a lion's mane. Ms Turner died in May 2023 at 83 years old after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich. Read more: 'Truly the worst': Donald Trump demands removal of 'purposefully distorted' portrait by British artist from Capitol Read more: £7,200 Harry Kane statue 'kept in storage for years' finally revealed

It has been met with criticism by internet users after photos and a video of its unveiling were shared online. One person wrote: "That statue should have been kicked down after the unveiling. That is a very poor replica of what is supposed to be The Iconic Tina Turner. "So Disrespectful!" Another added: "Dang what was they thinking whoever did that needs to get their money back." Somebody on X wrote: "Was it donated or FREE? I hope nobody actually paid money for that!"

