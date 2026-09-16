Simon Leviev inspired Netflix documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' after allegedly stealing millions of pounds from his dates

In 2019 Leviev was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted of theft, fraud and forgery of documents. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A convicted fraudster who deceived dozens of women he met on Tinder has been branded "distasteful" after announcing the launch of his own dating app.

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Simon Leviev inspired Netflix's 2022 documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' after allegedly stealing millions of pounds from women he matched with on the dating app. Leviev conned his victims by pretending to be a wealthy businessman. He developed relationships with women he met on Tinder before allegedly stating he was in financial difficulty and asking for money. In 2019 he was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted of theft, fraud and forgery of documents. Read more: Channel 4 dating show under fire after 'contestant has previous assault conviction' Read more: Nato officer’s Tinder romance triggers Russian spy concerns at UK base

The 35-year-old - who has been banned from Tinder - was told many may find his dating app "really distasteful" and difficult to trust. . Picture: Alamy

The 35-year-old - who has been banned from Tinder - was told many may find his dating app "really distasteful" and difficult to trust. Speaking on ITV, Leviev replied that there were "authorities around the world that check everything that is right". He even suggested that the allegations against him had made the app safer because he had been forced "to prove myself". He said: "I have to create something so great, and obviously, it needs to be regulated, and I need to get approval."

He even suggested that the allegations against him had made the app safer because he "had to prove myself". Picture: Alamy