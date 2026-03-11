Rapper Tinie Tempah asked the King for an invitation to visit his royal lands at a reception to celebrate the UK’s Nigerian community.

Charles was joined by hundreds of people celebrating Britain’s Nigerian diaspora during an event at St James’s Palace on Wednesday, ahead of the Nigerian president’s state visit next week.

He laughed and joked with members of the military, the King’s Trust, the Commonwealth Secretariat, influencers and fashion designers.

When Tempah greeted the King, he said he had been “inspired” by Charles “getting his hands dirty” in his environmental documentary about the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Invite me, invite me,” he joked, as the King spoke to him about the royal lands.

The rapper later said: “I was inspired by the King because I always wanted to have a farm, so when I saw that the big man himself is getting his hands dirty…”

Read more: Peter Mandelson asked for a £500,000 payout after being sacked as US ambassador, files reveal

Read more: Army officers deny charges linked to soldier who took own life after sex assault