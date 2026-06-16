The news emerged on the eve of England's first game of the tournament against Croatia

Livramento is reportedly set to fly home. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup on the eve of the Three Lions' opener against Croatia.

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The 23-year-old withdrew from pre-assigned media duties on Sunday and it has since emerged he has sustained a calf injury. Thomas Tuchel’s side are flying to Texas after a final training session at their Kansas City base before Wednesday’s Group L curtain raiser against Croatia. England have been able to train in front of the media with a full complement of players since arriving in Missouri but Newcastle United's Livramento looks set to miss the whole tournament. Read more: The Cape's Crusaders: Cape Verde secure historic draw against European champions Spain in maiden World Cup match Read more: 'We dare to dream' says England boss Tuchel as Three Lions prepare for first group match

Thomas Tuchel leading a training session in Kansas City. Picture: Getty

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is believed to be under consideration to step in as his replacement. England are able to replace injured players up until 24 hours before their opening match, giving them until 3pm local time (9pm UK) to fulfil the relevant paperwork with FIFA. Livramento came on as a half-time substitute during the side's 1-0 win over New Zealand on June 6 but did not feature at all in the 3-0 victory over Costa Rica last Wednesday. Primarily a right-back, the former Chelsea and Southampton man has also featured on the left under Eddie Howe at Newcastle and for England.