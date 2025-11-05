Rapper Tion Wayne sparks backlash after blocking Peak District beauty spot with £300k Rolls-Royce to film music video
Wayne and his entourage are accused of treating Winnats Pass like a “playground”.
British rapper Tion Wayne has been accused of causing “carnage” after blocking off a road in the Peak District with a £300,000 Rolls-Royce for a music video.
The UK drill star was filming for his latest single 'Streets a Lie' when police were called to Winnats Pass in Derbyshire last month.
His black Rolls-Royce Cullinan was parked up in the middle of the path as a roaming cameraman and a drone filmed the video.
The rapper later said he "locked off Peak District till the Feds came" in a TikTok post, which has already raked in more than five million views since it was posted on Sunday.
But it has also sparked backlash from locals.
“No one in the village is happy about it,” said villager Leo Randall, 39, who accused Wayne and his entourage of treating Winnats Pass like a “playground”.
“It’s not a five-minute job shot on an iPhone. If anyone was to do that in any other form of business, there would be police coming, the council would be breathing down their neck.
“The police aren’t five minutes away, they would have gone from something quite serious to tackle this idiot,” he told The Times.
He added that if Winnats Pass was blocked it sparked “carnage” on nearby Buxton Road which runs through the village.
Jon Pearce, the Labour MP for High Peak, said the rapper’s alleged actions “really takes the mick”.“He needs to respect local communities and not block a vital road that residents and visitors rely on every day,” Mr Pearce said.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report on Sunday, October 19, just after 5.25pm about cars blocking off Winnats Pass, Castleton. Officers attended and the road was cleared.”
Wayne, real name Dennis Junior Odunwo, is best known for his UK rap and drill hits and shot to fame after releasing singles including "Keisha & Becky" with Russ Millions.
"Body", which also features Russ Millions, won the MOBO Award for Song of the Year back in 2021.