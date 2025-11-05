British rapper Tion Wayne has been accused of causing “carnage” after blocking off a road in the Peak District with a £300,000 Rolls-Royce for a music video.

The UK drill star was filming for his latest single 'Streets a Lie' when police were called to Winnats Pass in Derbyshire last month.

His black Rolls-Royce Cullinan was parked up in the middle of the path as a roaming cameraman and a drone filmed the video.

The rapper later said he "locked off Peak District till the Feds came" in a TikTok post, which has already raked in more than five million views since it was posted on Sunday.

But it has also sparked backlash from locals.

“No one in the village is happy about it,” said villager Leo Randall, 39, who accused Wayne and his entourage of treating Winnats Pass like a “playground”.

