Step-daughter of Emmanuel Macron, 42, confirms relationship with Antoine Lecomte in romantic Instagram post

Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Macron, arrives as a courtroom as ten people go on trial accused of cyberbullying Brigitte Macron. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tiphaine Auziere, the daughter of French first lady Brigitte Macron, has confirmed she is dating a kitesurfer 20 years her junior.

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The 42-year-old stepdaughter of French President Emmanuel Macron shared on Instagram that she had taken a romantic trip to Amsterdam with Antoine Lecomte, 22. Ms Auziere's romance has made headlines as she has followed in her mother's footsteps in dating a younger man, with Ms Macron being 24 years older than her second husband. The Instagram video shows the couple driving from France to the Dutch capital in a Campervan and then spending 48 hours exploring museums. Here is what there is to know about Ms Auziere. Read also: Who is D4vd? Singer charged with murder and facing trial

Brigitte Macron and Tiphaine Auziere. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tiphaine Auzière? Born in 1984, Tiphaine is the youngest child of Ms Macron from her first marriage to André-Louis Auzière. The French first lady married her first husband in 1974, and they divorced in 2006, having also had Sébastien, born 1975, and Laurence, born 1977. Mr Auzière, two years Ms Macron's senior, died in 2019, and his ex-wife remarried in 2007 to Mr Macron, who had been his pupil in a drama class. They met when he was 13, and she was 39 - and started a relationship several years later. Ms Auzière was only nine when the relationship between her and Mr Macron began. Ms Auzière is only six years younger than Mr Macron, who is younger than her eldest brother. She told Paris Match of this: “A family break-up can be both a heartbreak and an opportunity. Mixing families together can be enriching. I have an adored mother and stepfather."

French President wife daughter Tiphaine Auziere arrives with her family at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Ms Auzière is a lawyer and has also been an activist for prison reform, while she has also published a work of fiction. The book, Assises, is said to be inspired by her time in law and mixes a legal narrative with a love story amid journalism. According to SCMP, she has been a favourite of the French press for her fashionable appearance and has been photographed wearing clothing brands such as Fendi. But while she has often attended the same events as her stepfather, she has ruled out political ambition but did contest an election for Mr Macron's party in 2017 - although her campaign was not successful.

Tiphaine Auzière in court in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Since then, Ms Auzière has used her legal nous to defend her mother from social media rumours in 2022 that she had been born as a man called Jean-Michel. Ultimately, ten people were found guilty of cyberbullying by spreading the myth. Ms Auzière was in court and described the "deterioration" of her mother's life as the online harassment intensified. She has been quoted as saying: “I don’t feel any pain, just anger at the misinformation. I worry about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man."

Tiphaine Auzière has separated from her former husband Antoine Choteau. Picture: Alamy

Ms Auzière entered a civil partnership with Antoine Choteau, who is four years older than her, in 2010, and the pair had two children, a son and a daughter called Aurèle and Élise. The family had lived in the northern French town of Calais, but split up sometime in the 2020s. After that, Ms Auzière was linked romantically to Cyril Hanouna, a television political commentator and critic of Mr Macron, from 2025. The couple split in May and "remain on good terms," according to the Telegraph.