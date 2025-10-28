Frederick Sutton, 61, was a first class passenger on the Titanic

An archive of material belonging to a passenger who drowned in the Titanic sinking is expected to fetch more than £100,000 at auction.

Frederick Sutton, 61, was a first class passenger on the ill-fated liner, which sank in April 1912 resulting in the loss of 1,500 lives. Among the items included in the sale is the only first class passenger list to have survived being submerged in the Atlantic, and a “callous” note from the White Star line informing relatives of victims that they would have to pay the cost of a first class train ticket for the return of their loved ones’ bodies. The archive is going under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son of Devizes, Wiltshire, on November 22. Mr Sutton was born in Suffolk and settled with his family in New Jersey and became wealthy from a property business. He had travelled to England in March 1912 for health reasons and was returning to the US on the Titanic. Read more: Amazon to cut 14,000 jobs as it shifts resources towards AI Read more: More than 150,000 homeowners to be hit by Rachel Reeves 'mansion tax' as market slows amid speculation

He died in the sinking but at first his fate was not immediately known. Mr Sutton’s body was buried at sea, and his effects were placed in a white camp bag bearing the number 46 and taken to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the MacKay Bennett. The collection has remained in the family since 1912 and has never been publicly seen before. The second part will be offered for sale next year.

