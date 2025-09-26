Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood has told LBC the UK is facing its most perilous security outlook since 1945, yet the RAF is distracted by “vegan uniforms” instead of urgent defence priorities.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the ex-Conservative MP said the armed forces are being hollowed out while global threats mount.

“We’ve entered a new era of insecurity and there’s an urgency to spend more money on defence,” he said. “To learn that there is a corner of the RAF pouring effort into designing and procuring vegan uniforms and hats that aren’t made of wool really suggests we’re not focusing on the right priorities.”

Mr Ellwood explained how reduced the current RAF is compared to the end of the Cold War. “We had 36 fast jet squadrons. We’re down to just six today. We scrapped key platforms like the Hercules. We have no viable air defence over UK skies to protect us from drones. And our space budget, which is where the next big conflict will start, has just been cut.”

He added that Western security was being undermined by political drift in Washington, citing Donald Trump’s warning that the US could pull out of the United Nations. “If the UN goes away, there goes our global order. And yet here we have the RAF focusing on fabrics. Let’s wake up.”

