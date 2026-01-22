Toby Carvery faces being kicked out of one of its restaurants after its owner felled an "irreplaceable" centuries-old tree outside the site without permission from its council landlord.

The felling prompted anger, with environmentalists and locals claiming the tree's habitats were important for supporting other wildlife, such as endangered dead wood beetles, and comparisons were made to the cutting down of the landmark Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland in 2023.

The oak tree in north London, believed to be 450 to 500 years old, was cut down on April 3, 2025 after the chain's owner, Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) , was advised by experts that it was dying and a risk to the public.

Enfield Council reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police, which investigated and found "no evidence of criminality in relation to the circumstances behind the felling of the tree".

M&B is facing eviction from the site in Whitewebbs Park, Enfield, after Enfield Council, which owns the land, issued a Section 146 notice to the pub firm "for serious breaches of their lease".

The council served the notice on October 6 and issued proceedings in Edmonton County Court seeking forfeiture of the lease of the restaurant on November 4.

Enfield Council said a trial should take place later this year or early in 2027.

In an update on Wednesday, Cllr Tim Leaver, deputy leader of the council, said: "The destruction of the ancient Whitewebbs Oak was a reckless act, which caused huge damage to the tree and cut its expected lifespan. It shocked and angered our entire community.

"This centuries-old tree, sometimes known as the Guy Fawkes Oak, was an irreplaceable part of Enfield's natural heritage and was felled without the council's knowledge or consent, in clear breach of the lease governing the site."

Speaking about M&B, he added: "They have failed to engage meaningfully with the council or to make reparations. We have therefore started forfeiture proceedings for serious breaches of their lease.

"We ask that Mitchells & Butlers issues a public apology and provides financial reparations for the irreversible damage they have caused, as well as compensate the council for the significant costs incurred.

"The people of Enfield deserve accountability. This case is about upholding our duty to protect our environment and our shared heritage.

"We will do everything within our power to ensure justice for the Whitewebbs Oak and seek to make it clear that such reckless disregard for our borough will never be tolerated."

Two weeks after the tree was felled, Toby Carvery chief executive Phil Urban said the company had "acted in good faith" when it authorised the work.

He added: "Clearly, the felling of a beautiful old tree is a very emotive subject and is not something that any of us would undertake lightly.

"I can only apologise for all the upset that it has caused."

Enfield Council said it believes the tree had around 80 more years to live.

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery said: "There will be no further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings."