Alexandra Walker, 25, and Harrison Simpson, 22, are on trial at Teesside Crown Court where they deny murder, allowing the death of a child, sexual assault and child cruelty

Two-year-old Isabelle Welsh died on September 13, 2025. Picture: Cleveland Police/PA

By Issy Clarke

A toddler was subject to a "campaign of violence" before her alleged murder by her mother and her new boyfriend, a court has heard.

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Teesside Combined Court Centre. Picture: Alamy

They also said the fracture was “no more of an accident than the fatal head injury" and that Walker, by her own account, had waited two weeks before reporting the fractured leg. Jurors were told the couple only got together last summer and Simpson became a regular visitor to Walker's home, where he spent "a lot of time" with the little girl. The prosecution case was that both Walker and Simpson had “ample opportunity” to harm the toddler and in such a small, two-bedroom house “each must have been aware of the abuse”. On September 13, after Walker made a 999 call, paramedics found Isabelle at the foot of the stairs, without a pulse and gravely ill. Mr Wright said she was covered in bruises, particularly to her head, neck, abdomen, back and private parts, her nappy contained blood and she had vomit on her face. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died in the early hours of September 14. The prosecution said Isabelle had been violently shaken, her spine over-extended, and her head hit against a hard surface such as a wall or the floor.

Two-year-old Isabelle Welsh was discovered unresponsive at her home in Thornaby, Teesside in September 2025 . Picture: Alamy

Mr Wright said: “For weeks this child had been violently assaulted and her death, by that terrible head injury, was simply the end point in that campaign of violence to which she had been subjected.” A post mortem examination found that Isabelle had suffered fractures to 21 bones and she was “covered in bruising the result of forceful gripping”, Mr Wright said. Mr Wright said: “When Isabelle was gravely unwell in the week before she died no medical assistance was sought, and even on the day she died, after her heart had stopped and she appeared to all intents and purposes to be dead, Alexandra Walker only called an ambulance when her stepfather told her to, long after she must have known her daughter was critically ill. “All of this, we will invite you to conclude, was not because of panic about Isabelle, or a failure to appreciate how ill she was.