Toddler dies after suffering medical emergency at home in seaside town
A toddler has passed away after suffering a medical emergency in a Welsh seaside town.
An Air ambulance was called to an address in Barry, Wales, just before 9:30pm on Sunday.
Paramedics attended the scene but the toddler sadly died.
The child’s death is not being treated as suspicious, police say.
The police and ambulance services have offered their condolences to the family of the youngster.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9.25pm last night, Sunday, January 4, emergency services received a report concerning a toddler suffering a medical episode in a property on Gladstone Road, Barry.
“Despite an immediate response from ambulance crews and police the toddler was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”