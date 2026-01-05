A toddler has passed away after suffering a medical emergency in a Welsh seaside town.

An Air ambulance was called to an address in Barry, Wales, just before 9:30pm on Sunday.

Paramedics attended the scene but the toddler sadly died.

The child’s death is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

