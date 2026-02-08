The child, identified as Amalia in the legal challenge, was detained by ICE officers along with her parents Kheilin Valero Marcano and Stiven Arrieta Prieto on December 11

The child, identified simply as Amalia in the legal challenge, was detained along with her parents on December 11. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

A toddler who US immigration authorities tried to deport was denied medication after she ended up in hospital with a life-threatening illness while she was detained, a lawsuit claims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child, identified as Amalia in the legal challenge, was detained by ICE officers along with her parents Kheilin Valero Marcano and Stiven Arrieta Prieto on December 11 as part of Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Amalia was taken to a holding facility in Dilley, Texas, where she reportedly developed a fever of 40C (104F) on New Year's Day. Read more: Trump refuses to apologise after sharing racist video depicting Obamas as apes Read more: Second 'ransom letter' sent around missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, authorities say

Amalia's parents, Kheilin Valero Marcano and Stiven Arrieta Prieto, entered the US in 2024 after fleeing their native Venezuela. Picture: Handout

She also started vomiting, suffered diarrhoea, and struggled to breathe, the lawsuit alleges. Her parents were allegedly only given basic fever medication, despite taking their young one to the facility's medical clinic eight or nine times. The case claims Amalia was barely getting enough oxygen by mid-January and her blood oxygen levels plummeted to life-threatening lows. It was at this point she was taken to Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio under the supervision of ICE agents, the suit says. Her father was told to stay behind and was unable to communicate with his wife and daughter. Amalia was diagnosed with COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, viral bronchitis, and pneumonia, and placed on supplemental oxygen, the lawsuit claims. After 10 days in hospital, the child was reportedly returned to the Dilley Facility in the midst of a measles outbreak. Doctors gave her a nebulizer, respiratory medication, and nutritional drinks, which were all seized at the detention centre, the case claims. According to the suit, the family was forced to queue in the cold for medication and wait for hours every day in what's been called a "pill line". But when they reached the front, they were denied the treatment that doctors had prescribed.

Detainees held at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Picture: Alamy