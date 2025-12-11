Nestlé has been stopped from calling two of its popular treats chocolate bars after the recipe was changed.

Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband products are now officially described as being as 'encased' in a 'milk chocolate flavour coating’.

They were previously said to be 'covered in milk chocolate'.

Products described as milk chocolate in the UK must contain at least 20 per cent cocoa solids and 20 per cent milk solids.

It comes after the amount of cocoa in their products was slashed due to shortages.