Tom and caller Andy discuss whether we should let children skip school when they're upset
| Updated: 41m ago
Tom Swarbrick chats with caller Andy, who's worked a long time in education, whether more rules and boundaries should be set in place for children's school attendance.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Tom believes there should be more boundaries in place in-between the relationship of parents and children, and caller Andy discusses his experience of working in education and having children of school age.