Veteran actor Tom Chadbon, known for roles in major shows such as Doctor Who and Game Of Thrones, has died aged 80.

It was announced on Tuesday that Chadbon died last weekend.

The star enjoyed a versatile career in TV and film as a character actor and was also recognisable for recurring appearances in shows such as Casualty, Where The Heart Is and Crown Prosecutor.

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His death was confirmed in a social media post by Fantom Events, a publishing company that he was a client of, which said: “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend.

“Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game Of Thrones.

“He was always a warm and friendly man to work with and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.”

The late actor, from Bedfordshire, was known for his many supporting roles and featured across a range of TV shows including Blake’s 7, Heartbeat, Holby City, Silent Witness and The Bill.

Chadbon also has credits in shows such as Taggart, Peep Show, Midsomer Murders and Father Brown, as well as Within These Walls and The Memoirs Of Sherlock Holmes.

His appearances in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who were among his high-profile roles, and he featured in a 1979 episode as private detective Duggan.

Chadbon returned to the show in 1986 as Merdeen, who helped the sixth reincarnation of the Doctor (Colin Baker) oppose the corrupt system on his planet, Ravolox.

He also had a recurring role in 1995 legal drama Crown Prosecutor, and in shows such as Where the Heart Is, Wire In The Blood and in long-running medical drama Casualty – as Professor Henry Williams.

One of his final TV appearances was in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones in 2017 as High Septon Maynard.

Beyond his vast career in television, Chadbon landed roles in films throughout the 70s and 80s – most notably in James Bond movie Casino Royale, but also in The Beast Must Die, Coming Out Of The Ice and Dance With A Stranger.