Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are reviving Days of Thunder, with the long-awaited sequel taking a major step forward.

Cruise is set to return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder 2, which is expected to be the Hollywood star's next film.

Cruise will also produce alongside Bruckheimer, who produced the original 1990 film.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Jonathan Levine, who recently directed episodes of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, is reportedly in talks to direct the sequel, with Will Staples writing the screenplay.

Details of the new story are being kept under wraps, with no plot information revealed so far.

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