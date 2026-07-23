Sequel to Tom Cruise film Days of Thunder in development
Cruise is set to return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, which is expected to be the Hollywood star's next film.
Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are reviving Days of Thunder, with the long-awaited sequel taking a major step forward.
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Cruise is set to return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder 2, which is expected to be the Hollywood star's next film.
Cruise will also produce alongside Bruckheimer, who produced the original 1990 film.
The Hollywood Reporter says that Jonathan Levine, who recently directed episodes of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, is reportedly in talks to direct the sequel, with Will Staples writing the screenplay.
Details of the new story are being kept under wraps, with no plot information revealed so far.
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The original Days of Thunder was directed by the late Tony Scott and released in 1990, grossing more than $157 million worldwide.
The film featured a star-studded cast including Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Michael Rooker and Nicole Kidman.
The movie also marked the first time Cruise and Kidman worked together.
The pair later married and went on to star alongside each other in Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut before divorcing in 2001.
The sequel reunites Cruise and Bruckheimer following the huge success of Top Gun: Maverick.
The 2022 blockbuster became the biggest film of Cruise's career, earning almost $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.
Bruckheimer also recently enjoyed another major racing success with F1, starring Brad Pitt, which has become one of the biggest sports films ever made.
No release date has been announced for Days of Thunder 2, but with a director now reportedly in talks and Cruise attached to return, the long-awaited sequel appears to be gathering momentum.