Tom Cruise's frail and portly appearance in the trailer for his next film Digger has shocked fans, with some suggesting he is now, for the first time, looking his 64 years.

In an age-defying career, which has seen him star in eight Mission: Impossible films, Cruise has let himself go to play a wealthy oil tycoon in Alejandro González Iñárritu's black comedy.

After the trailer was released on Monday, quick-witted fans on YouTube joked that the character's white hair and manic gaze had seen all the years catch up with the star in one go.

"Tom Cruise soft-launching his relationship with old age," said one.

Another added: "A film where Tom Cruise isn't running? What's the meaning of this?"

Others added that they are excited for a rare chance to see the actor return to more character-driven roles, which have seen him win acclaim for turns in Magnolia, A Few Good Men, and Born on the Fourth of July.

"Finally, a movie where Tom Cruise's most dangerous stunt is raw, unfiltered acting," one said.

Cruise will have to de-age in the medium term, however, as he has signed on for a sequel to his 2014 action comedy The Edge of Tomorrow, while he has also agreed to star in Top Gun 3.

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