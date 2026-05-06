Sequel to cult Tom Cruise film confirmed
Film to begin shooting in late 2026 after becoming a fan-favourite, despite not being a box-office hit upon release.
Tom Cruise will star in a sequel to one of his less profitable films, which has gained a cult following in the years since its release.
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Edge of Tomorrow 2, a follow-up to the 2014 original, is reported to begin shooting later this year, with co-star Emily Blunt and director Doug Liman also expected to return.
Having made $381 million from a $178m budget, the sci-fi comedy epic was not a hit the size of Top Gun or Mission Impossible, and was rebranded as Live. Die. Repeat. for its home media release.
However, in the decade since it has developed a cult following and Liman said in an interview that there is demand for a second part.
The director told Empire: “Tom and I just actually rewatched it… I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.’
“I do think there’s probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting there to be a sequel.”
The original saw Cruise star as Major William Cage, a public affairs officer who is unwittingly forced into the frontline of a battle against an alien species.
Initially hapless and unprepared, Cage is able to slowly progress on his mission as he is stuck in a time loop where, if he dies, he returns to the origin of a sequence - Groundhog Day style - until he meets Blunt's Sergeant Rita Vrataski and makes headway.
Cruise was most recently seen in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and his next film Digger will be in cinemas this October, around the time when Edge of Tomorrow 2 reportedly begins filming.
Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator with Cruise, is said to have completed a script for EOT2 and Warner Bros. has given it the green light.
A sequel has been discussed since 2015 and stuck in development hell, as the original has gained a following and demand has grown.