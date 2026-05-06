Tom Cruise will star in a sequel to one of his less profitable films, which has gained a cult following in the years since its release.

Edge of Tomorrow 2, a follow-up to the 2014 original, is reported to begin shooting later this year, with co-star Emily Blunt and director Doug Liman also expected to return.

Having made $381 million from a $178m budget, the sci-fi comedy epic was not a hit the size of Top Gun or Mission Impossible, and was rebranded as Live. Die. Repeat. for its home media release.

However, in the decade since it has developed a cult following and Liman said in an interview that there is demand for a second part.

The director told Empire: “Tom and I just actually rewatched it… I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.’

“I do think there’s probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting there to be a sequel.”