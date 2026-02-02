Tom Cruise 'abandons £35m Knightsbridge flat' over fears London has become 'unsafe' after spate of robberies
The Mission Impossible star left London flat after a gang armed with weapons targeting a Knightsbridge Rolex shop
Tom Cruise has reportedly fled his £35million Knightsbridge flat over fears London has become over-run by criminals following a string of violent armed robberies in the capital.
The Mission Impossible star is said to have left his lavish central London flat after a video emerged of a gang armed with weapons targeting a Knightsbridge Rolex shop.
Six suspects wearing motorcycle helmets attacked the store, with a number entering and threatening staff and members of the public with weapons, including machetes. A moped was also used to enter the shop.
This was a turning point for the 63-year-old Hollywood A-lister, with fears over the lack of security in his multi-million pound complex, it is understood.
“The over aggressive attack on the store below cemented the lack of security surrounding the multi-million pound flats where Cruise lives.
“He often loved to take a walk around the area but it seems like Knightsbridge is becoming less safe by the week. He just felt the area has declined in the past year or two,” a source told the Daily Mail.
Concierge staff at the actor’s block of luxury flats were reportedly shocked by the speed at which Cruise left.
”He loved London… It had become both his professional headquarters and a private playground. The decision to go happened fast,” a source told the Daily Mail.
Removal boxes were reportedly seen being taken from the penthouse as he left.
It comes as a video of brazen hammer wielding thieves breaking into a jewellery store in Richmond, southwest London, went viral over the weekend.
The footage, which was uploaded to social media by an onlooker, then shows the pair making off down the alley towards Richmond Common with a rucksack full of stolen jewellery.
The offenders made off on four mopeds after taking a number of high-value watches, leaving a stolen moped behind in the store.
No injuries were reported.
It's the latest in a string of attacks, with similar attacks on jewellery shops taking place across London.
Just two days earlier, a group of masked men struck Sultan Jewellers in Shepherds Bush using a sledgehammer to peel back the shop window.
