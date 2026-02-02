Tom Cruise has reportedly fled his £35million Knightsbridge flat over fears London has become over-run by criminals following a string of violent armed robberies in the capital.

The Mission Impossible star is said to have left his lavish central London flat after a video emerged of a gang armed with weapons targeting a Knightsbridge Rolex shop.

Six suspects wearing motorcycle helmets attacked the store, with a number entering and threatening staff and members of the public with weapons, including machetes. A moped was also used to enter the shop.

This was a turning point for the 63-year-old Hollywood A-lister, with fears over the lack of security in his multi-million pound complex, it is understood.

“The over aggressive attack on the store below cemented the lack of security surrounding the multi-million pound flats where Cruise lives.

“He often loved to take a walk around the area but it seems like Knightsbridge is becoming less safe by the week. He just felt the area has declined in the past year or two,” a source told the Daily Mail.

