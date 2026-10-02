Tom Cruise has revealed that Princess Diana brought a teenage Prince William to the set of Mission: Impossible in 1995.

Cruise said he had a good memory and was always very "present" in company.

He told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show: "It was beautiful. For him to come... It was on the set and, man, was she lovely, and he was very kind to everyone, even though he was just a kid, very well-mannered and fun. Same guy."

The actor is promoting his film Digger, which is in cinemas from this weekend, and has shared details of his friendship with William, which goes back 30 years.

He added that he has had more recent interactions with Prince William when he attended the Digger premiere in London's Leicester Square alongside Princess Catherine.

Cruise said: "They were laughing, very gracious, loved the film.

"It was beautiful for them to be there, they are such an elegant and charismatic couple.

"William chose well, she is beautiful, beautiful.

"They are very charismatic people, and what they do for the world... They are just nice people. They are just very down to earth; it takes people aback. They are very bright, obviously, and very funny."

Digger, directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu, is a black comedy that sees Cruise play against type as an oil tycoon who is forced to change his mindset when the world is ending due to climate change.

For the premiere, Kate wore a purple floor-sweeping Jenny Packham dress accessorised with Diana's earrings and the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace, while William, Cruise and Iñárritu all wore tuxedos.