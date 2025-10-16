Tom Cruise, 63, splits with girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37, after nine-month relationship 'loses spark'
The Hollywood star had been dating the actress since February
Tom Cruise has split from his girlfriend Ana de Armas after their nine-month relationship "lost its spark."
The Hollywood star had been dating the Cuban-born actress since February, but the pair have reportedly called time on their romance.
They went public together earlier in the year but realised they were better off as friends, according to a source close to the pair.
Cruise had already cast de Armas in his next film meaning they will continue to work together.
They also recently flew to London by helicopter to celebrate the actress' 37th birthday.
A source told The Sun: "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.
"They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore.
"They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.
"The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they've both been really adult about it.
"She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."
The pair were spotted attending an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium as well as taking a trip on a Spanish yacht.
Tom was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987-90, Nicole Kidman from 1990-2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006-12.