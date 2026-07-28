Tom Cruise's daughter Suri 'cuts final tie' with estranged dad by dropping his last name
Tom Cruise's estranged daughter Suri has appeared to cut the final tie with her actor dad by dropping his surname.
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The 20-year-old has legally changed her second name from Cruise to Noelle, taken from the middle name of her mother, Katie Holmes, according to reports.
The star's daughter has registered to vote in Pennsylvania, where she is studying at the Carnegie Mellon University, but has done so under the new name as opposed to Suri Cruise.
But residents in the US are required to register to vote with their legal name, meaning she would have had to legally drop the Cruise name officially.
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Celebrity site Page Six reports that Suri did not file to change the name in Pennsylvania, but may have done so while living with her mother in New York.
The dad and daughter are believed to be estranged, with the pair having not been seen since in public since 2012.
The Mission Impossible star married Holmes in 2006 after meeting in 2005 and having Suri, but filed for divorce in 2012.
Cruise and Holmes said they were committed to co-parenting after their split, but his ex-wife is said to have largely raised their daughter by herself.
The reason behind the estrangement is said to be Cruise's devotion to the Church of Scientology, The Sun reports.
In 2024, the actor spoke of his pride in his daughter as she prepared to depart for college.
He told Town & Country Magazine: "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.
"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
However, it was reported that he did not attend her high school graduation.