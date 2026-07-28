Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri are said to have been estranged since 2012. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tom Cruise's estranged daughter Suri has appeared to cut the final tie with her actor dad by dropping his surname.

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The 20-year-old has legally changed her second name from Cruise to Noelle, taken from the middle name of her mother, Katie Holmes, according to reports. The star's daughter has registered to vote in Pennsylvania, where she is studying at the Carnegie Mellon University, but has done so under the new name as opposed to Suri Cruise. But residents in the US are required to register to vote with their legal name, meaning she would have had to legally drop the Cruise name officially. Read more: Cricket cheating row erupts after 'Clicky Ponting' fielder 'snaps his fingers to trick umpire' Read more: French warship accused of firing on Tory MP Chris Philp during filming in Channel

Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri Cruise are seen in September 2010 in New York. Picture: Alamy

Celebrity site Page Six reports that Suri did not file to change the name in Pennsylvania, but may have done so while living with her mother in New York. The dad and daughter are believed to be estranged, with the pair having not been seen since in public since 2012. The Mission Impossible star married Holmes in 2006 after meeting in 2005 and having Suri, but filed for divorce in 2012. Cruise and Holmes said they were committed to co-parenting after their split, but his ex-wife is said to have largely raised their daughter by herself.

US actress Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise in 2021. Picture: Getty