Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend?

Mixed reviews

Digger does not have terrible reviews across the board, but as Korey Coleman said in his YouTube feedback, "this movie is the definition of divisive".

It has 51 per cent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, but the reviews swing between one and five stars - and there is as good a chance you came across a terrible review as a great one.

Dana Han-Klein wrote: "Likely to either resonate or repel audiences (with no middle ground)."

Damage limitation campaign

Producers may not have helped themselves by responding to the reviews and making them part of the strategy.

More recent ads have seen pull quotes reflecting the mixed reviews with a 'make your own mind up' message.

“UNPLEASANT – MASTERPIECE”; “BAFFLING – BRILLIANT”; “VERY GOOFY – EXCELLENT”; some of the flash quotes have said in Digger trailers.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw commented on this: "The awful truth is that Digger wasn’t supposed to be divisive. It was supposed to be a sophisticated film with glamorous stars and an impeccably liberal message that we could all get behind."

Climate change theme

While climate change films have been a hit in the past (Don't Look Up, The Day After Tomorrow), the subject matter remains untested for a big-budget thriller - especially if the tone is likely to unsettle or unnerve audiences.

Tom Cruise unrecognisable in an atypical role

Cruise being unrecognisable as an old, loutish oil baron is part of the marketing for the film.

But while he has gone against his trademark turn in the past in films such as Tropic Thunder and Magnolia, it's rare for Cruise to be in a lead role when not playing a typical hero.

His 2012 film Rock of Ages, which saw him play a self-indulgent rock star, made a loss, and he has barely made a risky move with his casting since.

Confusing plot

"I genuinely tried to enjoy Digger, but half the experience was me trying to figure out what the hell I was even watching," said one audience review on Rotten Tomatoes. "I'm too stupid to understand this," said another.

While Digger has not set out to alienate, a satire about climate change might have more mass appeal without a multi-layered plot with scenes that may or may not be in reality.

Oscar-baiting premise

Even if they cannot understand the plot, audiences are smart enough to recognise that Digger combines an Oscar-winning director with a star who has famously never won one.

Digger came out in the same week that 2026 Best Picture winner One Battle After Another did last year, for good measure.