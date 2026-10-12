Tom Cruise's film Digger on course to lose £185m in one of Hollywood's biggest box office flops
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Tom Cruise’s latest film is on course to lose around £185m, with the Hollywood blockbuster facing one of the biggest financial disasters in cinema history.
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Digger, a satirical black comedy directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu, has struggled at the box office despite its huge budget.
Ticket sales fell by around 60% during its second weekend in North American cinemas, taking its global box office total to around £26m.
The film is expected to finish its theatrical run with around £38m worldwide, according to Variety.
The reported production and marketing costs are estimated to total hundreds of millions of dollars, with Warner Bros said to have spent up to $280m (£211m) on making and promoting the film.
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Read more: Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend?
Industry analysts estimate Digger would need to make around £264m to break even, although a Warner Bros spokesperson put the figure closer to £227m.
The projected losses could place the film alongside some of Hollywood’s most notorious box office flops, including Cutthroat Island (1995), Mortal Engines (2018) and The Marvels (2023).
Cruise, who plays oil magnate Digger Rockwell, said last week that he does not make films with their opening-weekend takings in mind.
Instead, he said he focuses on creating movies that “hopefully will translate, last and evolve”.
The film’s disappointing performance marks a sharp contrast with Cruise’s recent success in major franchises, including Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.
Critical reaction to Digger has also been sharply divided, with Warner Bros launching a marketing campaign encouraging audiences to “decide for yourself” after a mixed response from reviewers.
The film is the studio’s final standalone release before its takeover by Paramount.
Meanwhile, The Social Reckoning, the sequel to The Social Network, has also struggled to make an impact at the box office.
The Aaron Sorkin-directed film took around $5.5m (£4.1m) in North America during its opening weekend, with global takings reaching approximately £6.8m.
It was beaten by horror film The Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain, which topped the North American box office with an estimated $27.5m (£20.8m).