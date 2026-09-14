Tom Felton 'so excited' for Rupert Grint to reprise role as Ron Weasley
Rupert Grint is set to return as Ron Weasley in the broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tom Felton rang Rupert Grint "immediately" upon learning that the actor had chosen to return as Ron Weasley on Broadway.
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Felton, who last portrayed Draco Malfoy almost 15 years ago, was previously the only member of the film cast to star in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Last month it was announced that he would be joined by Grint, 38, who played Harry's loyal sidekick Ron.
Upon learning the news, Felton said he "called (Grint) immediately".
"I'm so excited for him," the 38-year-old said. "Who doesn't want to see Rupert Grint play Ron Weasley again? Come on!"
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The play follows Harry, Ron and Hermione as adults, kicking off after the end of the events in the original books and films.
Both Grint and Felton starred in the first Harry Potter film as children more than two decades ago.
Appearing alongside Emma Watson as Hermione and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, the success of the franchise shot all four child stars to instant global fame.
Announcing his decision to reprsie the part of Ron, which he first played as an 11-year-old in 2001, Grint said he was "unlikely" to ever escape the character's shadow.
"I'm fine with that. I think it's great," he said.
Felton revealed the original cast remain close friends almost 15 years after the last Harry Potter film was released.
"We are usually in four different corners of the Earth, so it's hard to get together," he admitted, but described the cast as "best friends" and "family".
Meanwhile, the HBO Max series adaptation of the beloved children's films is due to hit screens on Christmas Day.
It stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.