Rupert Grint is set to return as Ron Weasley in the broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton (L) Rupert Grint (R). Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Tom Felton rang Rupert Grint "immediately" upon learning that the actor had chosen to return as Ron Weasley on Broadway.

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Last month it was announced that Rupert Grint would be reprising his role as Ron Weasley . Picture: Getty

The play follows Harry, Ron and Hermione as adults, kicking off after the end of the events in the original books and films. Both Grint and Felton starred in the first Harry Potter film as children more than two decades ago.

Appearing alongside Emma Watson as Hermione and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, the success of the franchise shot all four child stars to instant global fame. Announcing his decision to reprsie the part of Ron, which he first played as an 11-year-old in 2001, Grint said he was "unlikely" to ever escape the character's shadow. "I'm fine with that. I think it's great," he said.

The film series catapulted Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to international stardom . Picture: Alamy