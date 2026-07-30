The couple married earlier this year after first meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has said “no-one calms me down better” than his partner, Hollywood star Zendaya.

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The couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, with Holland playing the endearing Peter Parker/Spider-Man opposite highschooler MJ. Over the past decade fans have seen the two characters fall in love on-screen, with the Hollywood couple mirroring the relationship off-screen as Holland confirmed earlier this year that the pair are now married after months of speculation.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were at the premiere of the new Spider-man movie. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Tone deaf' Zendaya under fire after wearing 3,000-year-old Iranian earrings on Odyssey press tour Read More: Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage speculation as she appears wearing 'gold band' in Paris Holland and Zendaya have since reprised their roles in the latest iteration of the franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which follows Peter as he navigates his new life four years on from the events of the last film, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw a spell cast to make the world forget his real identity in order to save the universe. It means his romance with MJ and his friendship with Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, have also been totally erased from the civilians’ minds, leaving a lonely Peter to continue his crime-fighting in secret while his friends experience life at university.

Speaking through a roar of cheers for the actor at the London premiere, Holland said: “I think Zendaya always just brings me an unbelievable sense of calm, even in the midst of all of this craziness and travelling the world and making these movies and sometimes being really overwhelmed – that’s what happens when you’re a human being. “No-one calms me down better than she does.” The new film takes a more solemn tone to some of the previous movies – a decision Holland said was made to show Peter through a more vulnerable lens, which came from a desire to find a way to tackle “real-life issues”. He said: “What makes Peter Parker so special is that he’s a human person, and I think that what people love about him is that they can relate to him, and they see themselves in him, and they aspire to be like him. “So for us to tackle real-life issues like being young, feeling like you’re alone, being stuck in this digital age where everything happens, all of our connections happen on the phone, we wanted to find a way to personify that and bring it to the big screen.” The actor attended the white carpet in central London wearing a burgundy suit with a metal spider brooch on his tie.

Florence Pugh also stepped out for last night's London premiere. Picture: Alamy