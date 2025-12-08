The pair beat Venom star Tom Hardy and actor and musician Idris Elba

Gen Z considers Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Holland two of the UK's most influential people. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Actors Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown are two of the UK's most internationally recognised and influential figures, a survey of Gen Z has found.

According to new data from the British Council, the country's international organisation for cultural relations, young people believe film and TV have the largest cultural impact in society. Young people place film, TV and music stars over influencers when it comes to cultural impact, the study found. Spider-Man star Holland was the most internationally impactful actor, with 35% of Gen Z voting him into the top spot.

Millie Bobby Brown is starring in Stranger Things' fifth and final season on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

The Stranger Things actress, 21, came in a close second, with 23% voting for her. The pair beat Venom star Tom Hardy, actor and musician Idris Elba, best known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire and as TV detective Luther, and Hollywood actress Florence Pugh. The survey, which explored how young people in the UK perceive and engage with both domestic and international culture, found that Gen Z favour film and television over digital creators as a cultural influence. When asked which UK sectors have the most potential to influence global culture in the next decade, 38% of young people voted for film and TV, 29% voted for music, 28% voted for fashion and 23% chose gaming. Meanwhile, digital content creation only ranked at 22%. The findings show that Gen Z resonated more with celebrity-driven figures, however YouTube star KSI was voted by 27.6% of young people as a recognisable and influential figure. The 32-year-old, whose real name is Olajide JJ Olatunji, took the top spot in the digital creator category, and scored above YouTube group The Sidemen, which he founded in 2013.

Harry Styles has been named as Britain's most influential fashion figure. Picture: Alamy

The group scored 24.6%, overtaking the YouTube collective the Beta Squad, who came in at 16.6%. Also named as a British cultural influence was singer Harry Styles. The former One Direction member snagged the number one spot as Britain's most influential fashion figure with 26%, beating out designers Dame Vivienne Westwood and Lady Victoria Beckham. British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan was ranked as an influential figure by 27.9% of Gen Z, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling received 39.7% of votes from the youth for her influence in literature.

Idris Elba was pipped to the post by younger actors. Picture: Getty