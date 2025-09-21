Actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital on Friday after an incident left the actor with a cracked head and concussion.

Another individual believed to be a stunt double was also left hospitalised in the incident.

The fall is believed to have suspended filming of the £150million film Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday.

The production, taking place at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Hertfordshire, could be on hold for weeks as a result, according to reports in The Sun

The 29-year-old actor is the star of the film due out next July. It is the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie.

Attending a charity dinner in Mayfair, the actor’s father comedian Dominic Holland said his son would be away from filming “for a while”.

