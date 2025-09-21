Tom Holland rushed to hospital after Spider-Man stunt goes wrong
Actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital on Friday after an incident left the actor with a cracked head and concussion.
Another individual believed to be a stunt double was also left hospitalised in the incident.
The fall is believed to have suspended filming of the £150million film Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday.
The production, taking place at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Hertfordshire, could be on hold for weeks as a result, according to reports in The Sun
The 29-year-old actor is the star of the film due out next July. It is the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie.
Attending a charity dinner in Mayfair, the actor’s father comedian Dominic Holland said his son would be away from filming “for a while”.
Tom Holland was in attendance at the event with his co-star and fiancee Zendaya. He reportedly left the event early after feeling unwell according to The Sun.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.
“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”
Holland became the youngest ever Spider-Man when he took over in 2016.
It is not currently known whether the setback in filming will impact the release date.