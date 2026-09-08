The Welsh singing legend will no longer be appearing on the show as a singing coach amid a huge shake-up by bosses who wanted to 'refresh the show'

Sir Tom Jones said the reason was a difficulty 'with insurance'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sir Tom Jones has revealed that he did not want to leave The Voice, claiming he "loves the show", and that the decision to “fire” him from the judging panel was made by ITV.

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This followed rumours that Sir Tom Jones had quit The Voice UK after over a decade on the talent show. Sir Tom shared that the broadcaster had made the decision a while ago and said: "I was told recently". In a post shared to social media, the Welsh legend said: "The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance. "They now say in the press they wanted to 'refresh' the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn't be a chair for me. "They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I'm not thrilled about that. Read more: Prince George arrives alongside Kate and William for first day at Eton College Read more: TV Traffic Cops officer Nick Lovatt sacked from Derbyshire police for driving offences

Sir Tom Jones is believed to have been dropped from the show after 15 years. Picture: Alamy

"So the only thing I know right now is that there's never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who's still pretty good at his job." Jones, 86, has been a key component of the show since it first launched in 2012, starring as a full-time member of the panel for 13 of its 14 seasons. However, reports have emerged suggesting that Sir Tom has been dropped ahead of season 15, which will begin production this month. The new season will feature Cheryl and Aitch, alongside Will.I.Am and Kelly Rowland as coaches. According to an insider, “Everyone loves Sir Tom, but there was a feeling that the upcoming series needed a major refresh.”

“With Aitch and Cheryl coming on board and Kelly returning with Will.I.Am, there just wasn’t a seat going." “Everyone is sad to see Tom go. Right now, talks are ongoing about how he can be involved in the series in a smaller capacity," they told the Sun. "Sir Tom adores the show and finding new talent and still wanted to be involved.” The rumours are yet to be addressed by Sir Tom publicly, and the show’s bosses have yet to speak out about the changes. A source close to the show told the Mirror: “ITV absolutely loves working with Sir Tom. They are in talks with him and are hopeful he will return to the series.” The music legend became a household name in the 1960s with his hit songs It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat? Delilah and She’s a Lady.

Tom Jones has been a part of the show since it launched in 2012. Picture: Getty