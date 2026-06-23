The TV Chef said the Manchester Mayor "understands" hospitalty while some in the Treasury do not.

Chef Tom Kerridge spoke exclusively to LBC. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Celebrity Chef Tom Kerridge has told LBC Andy Burnham is largely to thank for Manchester's “incredible cultural food scene”- but warned Rachel Reeves’ VAT charge risks crippling Britain’s hospitality industry.

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The TV chef, who owns multiple restaurants and gastropubs across Britain, has hit out at the Chancellor for imposing a 20 per cent VAT rate on the hospitality sector. Speaking to LBC, Mr Kerridge warned this policy risks running the industry into the ground, while in Europe it is given the chance to flourish due to far lower VAT rates. But while many pubs and restaurants up and down the UK are at risk of closing down, Mr Kerridge says the hospitality sector in Manchester is “moving forward” and has “growth potential”. He said the city’s former mayor, Andy Burnham, has had a key role to play. “A prime example in this country of a city that has grown and done very, very well over the past five, 10 years is somewhere like Manchester, where it's got this incredible cultural food scene,” Mr Kerridge said. Read more: Starmer backs Burnham for by-election victory insisting he'll have a 'big role in Government' Read more: Tom Kerridge is learning that 'labour values' don't include helping pubs

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

He added: ”It's got a brilliant opportunity market space there for business growth that's coming in, whether it's through the financial sector, through the property sector… it's embracing all sorts of different industries that are becoming a part of that city.” Mr Kerridge said this makes it “exciting and makes it feel that it's got growth potential”. “It's moving forward, whereas a lot of the other parts of the country feel that they're stagnating. Manchester has then built and has an understanding of a food scene, and it is embraced and it is encouraged. Now what we need is that kind of vibe going through for the rest of the country,” he added. He said “a lot of that is down to Andy Burnham and what he's done in that position as being Mayor of Manchester.” Mr Burnham has an “understanding” of the hospitality sector, he said, pointing out that the Manchester Mayor has previously argued dropping “VAT would be very, very good for hospitality.” It comes as Mr Burnham announced his intention to run as Prime Minister after Sir Keir Starmer's resignation. The former Manchester mayor was sworn in as an MP on Monday. The celeb chef is now spearheading a campaign, ‘VAT’s the Problem’, calling on the Government to lower the VAT on the hospitality sector to 10 per cent.

Mr Kerridge warned pubs are struggling with rising costs. Picture: Getty