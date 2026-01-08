The chef, who owns four separate gastropubs in England, thanked LBC for listening and sharing the story

By Alex Storey

Michelin star restaurateur Tom Kerridge has told LBC that the pub industry will "welcome" a suggested Government U-turn on increased business rates.

Mr Kerridge, who owns four gastropubs in England, said he is still pushing for a VAT reduction. Picture: Alamy

Appearing back on Thursday's Drive show with Tom, Mr Kerridge said: "I am fully appreciative of the Government for listening. "To be fair it was Peter Kyle's conversation in the first place where he presented my business rates to me. He showed me what I would be paying which meant they were looking at it in Westminster. "It meant they were beginning to understand and possibly try and undo the wrongs that they put in place from that Budget. "There is always going to be some sort of fighting behind Westminster walls between the treasury and every other department where the business and trade are trying to push and get things right.

LBC revealed on Thursday that Rachel Reeves was considering U-turning on hiking business rates for pubs. Picture: Alamy

"I think that interview [with you] was the beginning and I thank LBC and yourself for that support which made a lot of noise and was picked up in lots of other areas in the press. "Although we still don't know yet what it is they're proposing, the fact it's making news that there might be a U-turn in some way - we welcome that." But while the chef added that the industry is grateful for the suggested changes, he said the U-turn "won't make it any worse, but it doesn't make it any better." He told Tom that the industry is still seeking a "VAT push" down from 20 per cent to 13 per cent, to allow "businesses to operate and reinvest."

‘We still don’t know what they’re proposing.’



Chef Tom Kerridge thanks @TomSwarbrick1 and LBC for covering the impact of business rates on pubs, but still doesn't know what support the government will offer as it prepares to U-turn. pic.twitter.com/QUsz47r6a3 — LBC (@LBC) January 8, 2026