Playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the screenplay for Shakespeare In Love, has died at the age of 88.

A statement from United Agents said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family.

"He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language.

"It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him."

