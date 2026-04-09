'I was so close to going gown the wrong path...'

Caller Kevin tells Tom Swarbrick of his time spent in youth clubs and how they potentially saved him from turning down a 'wrong path'.

Kevin even told Tom that the club helped him achieve his FA coaching badge.

Sadiq Khan has invested £30m on late-night youth clubs, partly in a bid to prevent repeat of Clapham disorder.

Tom ends the call by thanking him for such an 'uplifting' listen, and is glad that in Kevin's case at least, youth clubs have made a 'real difference'.