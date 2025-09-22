Tom Voyce died while trying to cross the River Aln in Northumberland in his Toyota Hilux during Storm Darragh

Tom Voyce and his wife Anna. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A former England rugby player who drowned after he tried to cross a swollen ford in his 4×4 during a storm was almost three times over the drink drive limit, an inquest has heard.

Tom Voyce, 43, died while trying to cross the River Aln in Northumberland in his Toyota Hilux in December, as Storm Darragh passed through the UK. His body was found days later in deep water after a major search. An inquest at County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, was told that Mr Voyce had attended a shoot at his brother-in-law's farm on December 7 last year, then spent the evening with him and two other men in the Queen's Head pub in Glanton. Coroner Andrew Hetherington ruled the death was an accident and found that Mr Voyce had not taken his usual route home in the prevailing conditions that night.

Hugh Wood, brother of Mr Voyce’s widow Anna, told the hearing that he last saw his brother-in-law at about 11.45pm in the bar. There had been a shoot with about 16 guests but it was hampered by the weather and people helped themselves to a bottle of port during the day, Mr Wood said. The event ended at 5.30pm when everyone was extremely wet. Mr Wood said they drank alcohol in the pub but he observed no ill-effects in Mr Voyce that evening. Mr Wood said the storm left local roads water-logged. Some parts were flooded and winds were still gusting at 30mph that night. He estimated the distance to the Voyces’ home in Alnwick was about eight miles. Mrs Voyce raised the alarm the next day when her husband had failed to come home and Mr Wood said "it dawned on us to look in the fords and that’s where we came across his vehicle".

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, for former England rugby player Tom Voyce. Picture: Alamy

Pathologist Dr Clive Bloxham told the hearing that the cause of death was immersion in water. A diver found him on December 12 in two metres of water in a mill pond. Dr Bloxham said there were no signs of external or internal damage and that Mr Voyce was "a well-built, muscular man". Toxicology tests showed no sign of drugs "but he did have a high blood alcohol level", Dr Bloxham said. A reading of 215 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood was detected. The drink drive limit is 80 milligrams. "This is over two-and-a-half, nearly three times that limit," Dr Bloxham said. "Despite the possibility of tolerance to drinking alcohol, this level would be expected to have impaired his co-ordination and judgment. "You would expect him to have a significant degree of intoxication with this level and impaired decision-making prior to his death." Lisa Chisholm, publican at the Queen’s Head, said Mr Voyce had a bar tab which he settled before leaving and she estimated he had drunk about four bottles of Magners cider, and bought drinks for other people.

