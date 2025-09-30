Eight-time major winner Tom Watson has congratulated Europe on their thrilling Ryder Cup win and said he is “ashamed” of the behaviour of the home fans at the Bethpage Black course in New York.

Europe’s 15-13 triumph was marred by incidents involving spectators throughout the three days of action, with Rory McIlroy in particular singled out for abuse.

McIlroy was frequently put off his tee shots and his wife Erica had beer thrown over her, while an announcer was also stood down for encouraging an abusive chant about McIlroy prior to Saturday’s foursomes.

Watson, who won three Ryder Cups as a player in his illustrious career, posted on social media: “I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play for the first few days was sensational.