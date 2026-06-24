A member of an organised crime group was kidnapped, tortured, doused in petrol and set on fire to be “taught a lesson” over the loss of ten million cigarettes worth £1 million, a murder trial has heard.

Tomasz Samel, 45, was kidnapped in 2019 in Birmingham by three men claiming to be from Interpol, before being driven to the Liverpool area and attacked, prosecutors allege.

The father-of-two, who was the subject of an international arrest warrant, was then dumped in a remote location and died in hospital almost three months later, Birmingham Crown Court was told on Wednesday.

Opening the Crown’s case, prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC said Mr Samel was kidnapped from his home in Raleigh Close, Handsworth, at about 8.35am on March 27 2019.

Alleging that Neil Jones, Kevin Wooden, Kye Arthur and Tobiasz Kozlowski are all guilty of Mr Samel’s murder, Mr Sandhu said: “After he was kidnapped, he was falsely imprisoned – he was placed in a white Peugeot Boxer van and he was driven to Merseyside.

“In Merseyside he was tortured and he was caused really serious harm.

“As part of that torture his body was set on fire.

“After he was subjected to that torture, his body is likely to have been dumped in a remote rural location.

“Miraculously he was able to walk to the home of strangers who saw the state he was in and who called for an ambulance.”

Mr Samel was taken to hospital, jurors were told, but he died with extreme burns on June 21 2019 as a result of his injuries.