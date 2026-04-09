Frankie Fleetwood, son of Tommy Fleetwood of England, watches a putt on the ninth hole during the Par Three Contest. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Tommy Fleetwood carded one of four holes in one in the Masters Par-Three competition but it was his eight-year-old son Frankie’s personal challenge to clear the water at the last which captured patrons’ imagination.

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Fleetwood senior, playing with Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, aced the fourth, saying afterwards: “I hadn’t hit a green until that hole so I would have been the last to be predicted for a hole in one.” But everyone was waiting to see whether Fleetwood junior would finally reach the 9th green. On Tuesday, Fleetwood, with Frankie at the back of the room, spoke about how his son’s personal quest had become something more significant to him. “I think more than anything the pressure is on me to keep making the Masters until he reaches the green on the ninth,” said the Southport golfer. Read more: Wagyu and Lafite but nerves before the speech: Rory McIlroy reveals his planning for lavish Masters dinner Read more: Rory McIlroy stresses importance of remaining calm early on at Augusta

Frankie Fleetwood, right, the son of Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the No. 9 tee. Picture: Getty

Rory McIlroy, from left, and Tommy Fleetwood react to a shot with his son, Franklin, Shane Lowry's daughter, Iris, and Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy. Picture: Alamy

It has led to Frankie becoming something of a local celebrity, but when the moment came he could not deliver for his fans, with the best of his two attempts finishing 15 yards short and wet. It took the focus off McIlroy, who will begin the defence of his title on Thursday, and his daughter Poppy, after she holed a monster putt last year, which went viral. While the par-three event is a bit of fun, the Northern Irishman offered his thoughts on what warmer weather this week will mean for the tournament proper. “I think this week is going to be dry, already it’s a little windy, and the course is already firming up,” he said. “If the conditions continue to be the way they are, double digits under par would be an amazing score. “It’s not going to be a low-scoring Masters and that’s going to be fun for everyone.”

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, greets fans on the 18th hole during a practice round. Picture: Alamy