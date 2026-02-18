Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria's cause of death revealed after New Year's tragedy at 34
The cause of death of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter has been confirmed.
Listen to this article
Victoria Jones, aged just 34, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room early on New Year’s Day.
It has now emerged that Victoria died of an accidental overdose caused by the “toxic effects of cocaine”, according to a report released by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Victoria was an actor in her youth, appearing alongside her father in Men in Black II as well as roles in One Tree Hill and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
She hadn’t worked as an actress since her childhood but was sometimes seen alongside her father on the Red Carpet.
The 34-year-old is the second child of Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
The pair were married for 15 years but split in 1996.
They share a 43-year-old son, Austin.
Tommy Lee Jones is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in The Fugitive, as well as roles in No Country for Old Men, Men in Black and JFK.
Following Victoria’s death, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said: “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased.”