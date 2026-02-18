The cause of death of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter has been confirmed.

Victoria Jones, aged just 34, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room early on New Year’s Day.

It has now emerged that Victoria died of an accidental overdose caused by the “toxic effects of cocaine”, according to a report released by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Victoria was an actor in her youth, appearing alongside her father in Men in Black II as well as roles in One Tree Hill and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Read more: Rob Reiner's son appears in court wearing anti-suicide vest as director and wife's cause of death revealed

Read more: Anthony Joshua pays respects to friends killed in deadly car crash as boxer is released from hospital