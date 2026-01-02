Tommy Lee Jones' daughter 'found dead in hotel room' on New Year's Day aged 34
The daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones has been found dead in a San Francisco hotel room, according to reports in the US.
Victoria Jones, aged just 34, was discovered early on New Year’s Day, law enforcement sources told showbiz outlet TMZ.
The San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed paramedics attended the Fairmont Hotel at around 2:50am on Thursday.
“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” a spokesman said.
San Francisco Police Deparment have taken over the scene.
Tommy Lee Jones is yet to comment on the reports.
Victoria was an actor in her youth, appearing alongside her father in Men in Black II as well as roles in One Tree Hill and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
She hadn’t worked as an actress since her childhood but was sometimes seen alongside her father on the Red Carpet.
The 34-year-old is the second child of Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
The pair were married for 15 years but split in 1996.
They share a 43-year-old son, Austin.
Tommy Lee Jones is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in The Fugitive, as well as roles in No Country for Old Men, Men in Black and JFK.