Actor Actor Tommy Lee Jones (R) with his Wife Dawn Laurel-Jones (L) and his Daughter Victoria Jones (C) attend the premiere of "Just Getting Started". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones has been found dead in a San Francisco hotel room, according to reports in the US.

Victoria Jones, aged just 34, was discovered early on New Year's Day, law enforcement sources told showbiz outlet TMZ. The San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed paramedics attended the Fairmont Hotel at around 2:50am on Thursday. "Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased," a spokesman said.

Actor Tommy Lee Jones and daughter Victoria Jon. Picture: Getty