Tommy Mars, keyboardist for Frank Zappa, dies aged 75
The rocker, born Thomas Mariano, joined Zappa’s band in 1977 after he impressed the musician during an audition.
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American keyboardist Tommy Mars, best known for playing with the late Frank Zappa, has died aged 75.
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His death was confirmed on Thursday by his former bandmate Arthur Barrow, who wrote on Facebook: “I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away.
“He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace Tommy.”
Zappa, who died in 1993 at the age of 52, was a much-loved American composer, guitarist and bandleader celebrated for his experimental music and satirical lyrics.
Mars, born Thomas Mariano, joined Zappa’s band in 1977 after he impressed the musician during an audition.
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Frank Zappa keyboardist Tommy Mars has died at 75. The story of the best friend who got him the gig, and the audition that almost went wrong. pic.twitter.com/EN9G7pAbWP— MEAWW Entertainment (@meawwofficial) November 20, 2026
Mars starred in the 1979 concert film Baby Snakes and contributed to a number of Zappa’s albums, including Sheik Yerbouti and Joe’s Garage.
He later worked with musicians including Steve Vai and Stuart Hamm, and was a member of Banned From Utopia, a group of former Zappa band members who performed his music as a tribute.
Mars also collaborated with Norwegian musician Jon Larsen on the 2007 album Strange News From Mars.
Following news of Mars’ death, Larsen took to Facebook and wrote: “Rest in peace dear Tommy, no one could improvise more beautiful or weirder than you.
“You were never quite at home on this planet," he went on.
"Thanks for everything, dear friend!”