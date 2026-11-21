American keyboardist Tommy Mars, best known for playing with the late Frank Zappa, has died aged 75.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by his former bandmate Arthur Barrow, who wrote on Facebook: “I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away.

“He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace Tommy.”

Zappa, who died in 1993 at the age of 52, was a much-loved American composer, guitarist and bandleader celebrated for his experimental music and satirical lyrics.

Mars, born Thomas Mariano, joined Zappa’s band in 1977 after he impressed the musician during an audition.

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