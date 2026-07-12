Tommy Robinson taken on trip to Russia with Elon Musk’s family foundation, reveals father Errol
Errol Musk, the father of tech tycoon Elon, has revealed he took Tommy Robinson to Russia on a trip paid for by the Musk Foundation.
Listen to this article
Errol said their family foundation took Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, on the trip where he met Russian business leaders last month.
Yaxley-Lennon shared a video of himself alongside Errol in a luxury Moscow hotel, where the pair insisted “Russia is not the enemy of Britain”.
It was from the upward-of-£300 a night Metropol hotel, that Yaxley-Lennon also called for his supporters to take to the streets in Belfast after a knife attack.
He had shared a list of places were protests were to take place after the stabbing.
Yaxley-Lennon has been a vocal supporter of Vladimir Putin's regime in recent years, with the far-right figure being interviewed by the Brotherhood of Academists - a far-right group founded by sanctioned oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.
The regime and its proxies appear to be forging links with other far-right European figures - including influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate.
The Musk Foundation, a private philanthropic organisation founded by Elon and his brother Kimbal, covered the trip, Errol told The Guardian.
Errol, 78, who lives in South Africa, explained he discovered Robinson when he was imprisoned for breaching contempt of court order.
Errol has in the past shared his admiration of Vladimir Putin, having made multiple visits to Russia in recent years.
He even described Putin as an example of a strong leader.
On his return from Russia, Yaxley-Lennon was detained by police at Heathrow Airport.
He was stopped under section 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 last month.
Yaxley-Lennon claimed police seized his iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phone and asked his supporters for funding.