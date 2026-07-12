Errol Musk, the father of tech tycoon Elon, has revealed he took Tommy Robinson to Russia on a trip paid for by the Musk Foundation.

Errol said their family foundation took Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, on the trip where he met Russian business leaders last month.

Yaxley-Lennon shared a video of himself alongside Errol in a luxury Moscow hotel, where the pair insisted “Russia is not the enemy of Britain”.

It was from the upward-of-£300 a night Metropol hotel, that Yaxley-Lennon also called for his supporters to take to the streets in Belfast after a knife attack.

He had shared a list of places were protests were to take place after the stabbing.