Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of harassing two Daily Mail journalists.

Robinson had been accused of acting as a “bully” by hiring private investigators to find the addresses of freelance journalist Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber in August 2024.

The far-right activist stood still as he was found guilty on Wednesday.

Giving his name in court as Stephen Lennon, he was wearing a navy suit, with what appeared to be American flags on the back of his waistcoat.

His supporters in the public gallery let out sighs of disappointment as the verdicts were given to the court.

Prosecutors said Robinson “weaponised social media” to target the victims.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Stephen Lennon weaponised social media and subjected two journalists to a campaign of harassment which caused them serious fear of violence.

“The evidence in this case showed that he targeted the victims directly and indirectly through social media and by telephone. He also published images relating not only to them, but also their families.

“The jury heard from the victims and witnesses in this case, ultimately deciding that this behaviour crossed the line into criminality.

“Nobody should be made to fear violence because of the work they do.“Journalists play an important role in a democratic society and should be able to carry out their professional duties without being subjected to harassment.

“We will always seek to work with the police to prosecute those who break the law and I hope these convictions provide reassurance that such behaviour will be treated seriously by the criminal justice system.”

The jury retired on Monday afternoon but had not reached verdicts on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence by midday on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Cavanagh issued a majority direction to the jury just after 12pm on Wednesday.

Speaking from the witness box during his trial, Robinson said he wanted to put “pressure” on the journalists but denied that hiring the detectives was designed to “intimidate” them.

Robinson, a former leader of the English Defence League, entered not guilty pleas in July last year to two charges of harassment causing fear of violence.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.