Why is Tommy Robinson rumoured to be dating Holly Valance?
Australian pop star turned supporter of Reform and British right-wing causes split from husband Nick Candy last year
Holly Valance’s shift from pop star to far right influencer has continued with a growing association with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - AKA Tommy Robinson.
But the Australian former Neighbours star has denied the pair are dating, despite having been pictured with the nationalist nationalist figurehead on a luxury steam train.
Nick Candy's estranged wife Holly Valance with Tommy Robinson ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/rGVXfHRP3u— Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) February 8, 2026
Valance, 42, gained fame for her role as Flick Scully in the soap and went onto become a pop singer, her first two singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy hitting number one and two, respectively, in the UK chart.
After a period starring in films and TV series, she married the British property developer Nick Candy in 2012 and had two daughters with him before separating last summer.
Valance has become known in recent years for the unusual career turn that has seen her become a supporter of right-wing and far-right causes.
- She said in 2024 that her children call Nigel Farage “uncle” and that she has donated £100,000 to Reform UK,
- Also in 2024, she attended the launch of Popular Conservatism, a movement led by former prime minister Liz Truss,
- In recent interviews, she has denied climate change, stating on GB News: "The climate crisis or lack of…”
- In January, she released Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse, a song in support of Australian far-right politician Pauline Hanson, which mocks trans people.
- Later, on GB News, promoting the song, she was taken off air after using a slur against disabled people.
In response to being called out on air, Valance replied: “Hey, are we not Free Speech Nation over here? Where am I?”
From initially endorsing Donald Trump to supporting Nigel Farage, Valance’s politics have been seen to drift further right to the point of backing Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who is called Tommy Robinson by supporters, last year.
She attended a Unite the Kingdom march in support of him and wore a “Make England Great Again” baseball cap. "I'm very proud and pleased for Tommy, this is his redemption,” she said at the time about the convicted criminal.
She was then seen in a cosy picture alongside him on a luxury steam train ride, fuelling rumors she was dating Yaxley-Lennon - who divorced his wife Jenna Vowles in 2021.
Valance said in an interview on YouTube at the time: “We are not dating. [It is] all a bit silly. “We are all on a big chat together and Tommy put on the chat, 'Is this a p*** take?'. It's [become] an in-joke now.”
LBC has contacted Valance for a right of reply. Robinson could not be reached for comment.