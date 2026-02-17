Australian pop star turned supporter of Reform and British right-wing causes split from husband Nick Candy last year

Holly Valance attending the Reform UK conference. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Holly Valance’s shift from pop star to far right influencer has continued with a growing association with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - AKA Tommy Robinson.

But the Australian former Neighbours star has denied the pair are dating, despite having been pictured with the nationalist nationalist figurehead on a luxury steam train. Read more: Tommy Robinson says he has left UK after being named in Islamic State publication Read also: Tommy Robinson cleared of terror offence after refusing to give police phone PIN

Nick Candy's estranged wife Holly Valance with Tommy Robinson ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/rGVXfHRP3u — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) February 8, 2026

Valance, 42, gained fame for her role as Flick Scully in the soap and went onto become a pop singer, her first two singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy hitting number one and two, respectively, in the UK chart. After a period starring in films and TV series, she married the British property developer Nick Candy in 2012 and had two daughters with him before separating last summer. Valance has become known in recent years for the unusual career turn that has seen her become a supporter of right-wing and far-right causes. She said in 2024 that her children call Nigel Farage “uncle” and that she has donated £100,000 to Reform UK ,

, Also in 2024, she attended the launch of Popular Conservatism, a movement led by former prime minister Liz Truss,

In recent interviews, she has denied climate change, stating on GB News: "The climate crisis or lack of…”

In January, she released Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse, a song in support of Australian far-right politician Pauline Hanson, which mocks trans people.

Later, on GB News, promoting the song, she was taken off air after using a slur against disabled people.

Holly Valance kisses Donald Trump Jr farewell as he leaves a fundraiser she held for his father. Picture: Alamy

Valance with her ex husband, the Reform donor Nick Candy. Picture: Alamy