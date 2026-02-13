Police have warned right-wing activist Tommy Robinson after they received intelligence that he was named in a so-called Islamic State publication, which encouraged others “to commit violence” against him.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a clip of a phone call from police to his X account in which an officer told him he had been identified in a magazine called Yalghar, which is reportedly published by ISKP, Islamic State Khorasan Province.

“So we have received intelligence that an ISIS publication has stated… are encouraging others to commit violence against yourself,” the officer told Robinson.

Bedfordshire Police, the force in Robinson’s hometown Luton, confirmed the phone call was legitimate and happened on Thursday.

In the footage, Robinson asked if he could get a copy of the publication, but was told it is likely proscribed material.

