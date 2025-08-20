A screenshot of Tommy Robinson giving advice on his new platform. Picture: Minnect/Instagram

By LBC Staff

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson is thought to be raking in thousands of pounds as a personal coach offering ‘expert advice’ on issues including protesting and ‘investigating local mosques'.

Robinson, 42, is reportedly charging clients up to £28 a minute for the ‘anti-Islam’ advice. The English Defence League co-founder has delivered more than 300 sessions in the last two months alone, a report has claimed. Extremists who use racial slurs and have described Muslim people as “Islamic rats” while demanding violent action against migrants are said to be among those who have paid Robinson. The service is run on Minnect, an app which takes a 20 per cent cut and claims it allows users turn celebrities into personal mentors. A counter on Robinson’s profile shows that as of Tuesday he had sold 310 advice sessions to members of the public since mid-June. Read more: Tommy Robinson released on bail after arrest at Luton Airport following alleged assault Read more: Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

That has allegedly earned him at least $12,400 (£9,194), according to The Times. Recorded videos cost $50 and typically last a couple of minutes. Customers can buy live coaching calls costing $525 for 15 minutes and written advice for $40 for each question. On his profile, Robinson promotes himself as an “anti-Islam activist, co-founder [and] author” offering an “unfiltered truth” on issues ranging from Islam, and censorship to “standing up to powerful elites”. In one consultation that can be seen on his profile, a customer wrote: “We need action protest dont change anything … We need a proper firm like what the kings army should be doin fighti[ng] protecting our boarder from invasion. Is there any such plan before its too late?” Robinson replied in a video message sent in July that we are in a “dangerous time”, adding that the country is “primed and ready for populist revolution politically”. He warned Muslims were demographically replacing non-Muslims in the UK and agreed there was “no solution to this without chaos”. “Yes, when the first European government attempt [sic] mass deportations, they will kick off,” Robinson replied. “The chaos has to come then.”

A transcript of an advice video Robinson sent to a client can be seen on his profile. Picture: Minnect

Another customer allegedly called for a military-style “firm” to “protect our border from invasion”. Robinson reportedly responded by warning of “the danger of Islam”, adding that the UK was in a “race against time” and that “chaos” will come. He has also promoted a rally he was organising in London which he described as “the biggest thing this country’s seen”. The far-right activist sent four videos to the Times after a reporter posed as an aspiring activist. He sent three on August 3 and 4 after a video emerged showing him walking away from the scene of an alleged assault at London's St Pancras station. Robinson was later arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm before being released on bail. He has claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The UK has been rocked by far-right protests over the summer. Picture: Getty