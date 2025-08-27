Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at St Pancras train station last month, British Transport Police have confirmed.

British Transport Police (BTP) presented a file of evidence to prosecutors over the incident on July 28, with footage of Robinson pacing around near a man lying face down on the floor, posted on social media.

On Wednesday, the force said that the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

BTP did not name Robinson, but released a statement which said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on August 4.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.

Read more: Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

Read more: Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims