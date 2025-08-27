Tommy Robinson will not be charged over alleged assault at St Pancras station
Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at St Pancras train station last month, British Transport Police have confirmed.
British Transport Police (BTP) presented a file of evidence to prosecutors over the incident on July 28, with footage of Robinson pacing around near a man lying face down on the floor, posted on social media.
On Wednesday, the force said that the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that there was not enough evidence to bring charges.
BTP did not name Robinson, but released a statement which said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on August 4.
“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.
“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.
“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”
It is understood that the victim does not want to pursue charges, and that CCTV footage showed him initially following Robinson as the activist walked away, before he was hit.
Robinson said in a post on X that he had been defending himself, and questioned why he had been arrested.