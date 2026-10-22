The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, stands trial on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence.

Robinson denies two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By LBC Reporter

Tommy Robinson says he was ‘desperate’ after a MailOnline article as prosecutors begin cross-examination on the fourth day of his harassment trial.

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The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of harassing two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre. Robinson denies two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Robinson said he felt “shocked” and “scared” after a MailOnline article revealed the hotel where he was staying in Cyprus with his family, whilst giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. Prosecutors previously claimed Robinson “chose to frighten” two journalists by sharing images of their homes online. The article described Robinson as “on the run”. He told jurors that, within hours of publication, the hotel’s location was circulating online and people were posting videos encouraging others to go there. Read more: Tommy Robinson used 'bullyboy tactics' on journalists Read more: Tommy Robinson taken on trip to Russia with Elon Musk’s family foundation, reveals father Errol

Tommy Robinson stands trial on two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty

“I was scared because the MailOnline is one of the biggest publications in the world,” Robinson told jurors. The activist said he had tried to keep his ex-wife and children out of the media spotlight for years because of threats connected to him being a public figure. Robinson became visibly emotional when asked how his fame had affected his relationship with his children, even pausing before reaching for tissues.

Tommy Robinson is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre. Picture: Denise Baker/Getty

He told the court he contacted the journalists because he wanted to discuss the “wrongness” of the article with the newspaper, and ask that they remove the photograph of his ex-wife. Robinson said he obtained Mr Young’s contact details through a private investigation company, and claimed the journalist laughed during a phone call. He also admitted sharing an image of Mr Dirnhuber on X to put “pressure” on him.

Tommy Robinson was accused of 'bullyboy tactics' at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

“If I’m honest? To put pressure on him,” he told the court. “I wanted him to come to the table.” When asked whether he considered the possible repercussions for the journalist, Robinson said: “I didn’t really think about what he was being exposed to.” He said he did not want either journalist to face threats or violence, instead wanting to question them on camera about the article.

Robinson has denied two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7, 2024. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty

Robinson told the court he believed MailOnline had “intentionally endangered” his family, adding: “I would not endanger any innocent family.” During cross-examination, he was asked whether he had asked anyone to remove the photograph of his ex-wife from the article. Robinson said: “No, I didn’t.” The trial continues.