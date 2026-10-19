The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre

Tommy Robinson was accused of 'bullyboy tactics' at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Tommy Robinson threatened journalists using “bullyboy, intimidatory tactics”, including forcing them to leave their homes, a court heard.

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The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre. The 43-year-old allegedly sent photographers to the homes of investigative journalist Andrew Young and Daily Mail reporter Jacob Dirnhuber, the jurors heard. He proceeded to share the “redacted” photos on X for the “enjoyment and appreciation of his followers”, it was claimed. Prosecutor Ben Holt said: “As a result, the journalists feared for their own personal safety and also for their own family, either being forced to leave home or employ security personnel to watch their home address.” Read more: Tommy Robinson taken on trip to Russia with Elon Musk’s family foundation, reveals father Errol Read more: Tommy Robinson speaks to Oxford Union despite protesters linking arms to block people from attending

Tommy Robinson is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre. Picture: Denise Baker/Getty

There had been a “public interest in drawing attention to far-right influencers who appeared to be encouraging the disorder after the Southport attacks”, Southwark Crown Court heard. Robinson made a “number of social media posts during that period”, when he was on holiday in Cyprus with his family and friends, it was said. Mr Dirnhuber sent Mr Young to Cyprus to cover the story with a photographer under the impression that Robinson was working, as “tweeting is part of his day job”, jurors heard. An article was later written about Robinson, leading to Robinson allegedly sharing a series of posts on X, accusing the paper of “doxxing”. No identifiable pictures of Robinson’s children were published either by the Daily Mail or in the MailOnline, jurors were told.

The 43-year-old allegedly sent photographers to the homes of investigative Andrew Young and Daily Mail reporter Jacob Dirnhuber. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

One post said: “The daily mail have purposely gave the location of where I am with my children knowing full well that people want to kill me. “This is a coordinated establishment attack, days of lies blaming me & the non existent EDL for trouble & now they endanger my children’.” Mr Holt said jurors may believe that Robinson’s actions were a “proportionate response by Mr Lennon” who was “just expressing his disapproval at being found whilst on holiday and an article being published about him”. He added: “Obviously, had matters not escalated, we would not be here. “However… over the following few days Mr Lennon’s tone and actions changed; from what on the face of it is a reasonable, concerned person to what we say is angry and retaliatory.” He added: “What he did, we say, was to intimidate those journalists. He chose to frighten them, arrange for individuals to go their addresses.

Robinson has denied two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7, 2024. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty