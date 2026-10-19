Tommy Robinson used 'bullyboy tactics' on journalists
The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre
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Tommy Robinson threatened journalists using “bullyboy, intimidatory tactics”, including forcing them to leave their homes, a court heard.
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The far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of intimidating two reporters in the aftermath of the Southport massacre.
The 43-year-old allegedly sent photographers to the homes of investigative journalist Andrew Young and Daily Mail reporter Jacob Dirnhuber, the jurors heard.
He proceeded to share the “redacted” photos on X for the “enjoyment and appreciation of his followers”, it was claimed.
Prosecutor Ben Holt said: “As a result, the journalists feared for their own personal safety and also for their own family, either being forced to leave home or employ security personnel to watch their home address.”
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There had been a “public interest in drawing attention to far-right influencers who appeared to be encouraging the disorder after the Southport attacks”, Southwark Crown Court heard.
Robinson made a “number of social media posts during that period”, when he was on holiday in Cyprus with his family and friends, it was said.
Mr Dirnhuber sent Mr Young to Cyprus to cover the story with a photographer under the impression that Robinson was working, as “tweeting is part of his day job”, jurors heard.
An article was later written about Robinson, leading to Robinson allegedly sharing a series of posts on X, accusing the paper of “doxxing”.
No identifiable pictures of Robinson’s children were published either by the Daily Mail or in the MailOnline, jurors were told.
One post said: “The daily mail have purposely gave the location of where I am with my children knowing full well that people want to kill me.
“This is a coordinated establishment attack, days of lies blaming me & the non existent EDL for trouble & now they endanger my children’.”
Mr Holt said jurors may believe that Robinson’s actions were a “proportionate response by Mr Lennon” who was “just expressing his disapproval at being found whilst on holiday and an article being published about him”.
He added: “Obviously, had matters not escalated, we would not be here.
“However… over the following few days Mr Lennon’s tone and actions changed; from what on the face of it is a reasonable, concerned person to what we say is angry and retaliatory.”
He added: “What he did, we say, was to intimidate those journalists. He chose to frighten them, arrange for individuals to go their addresses.
“On social media, to millions of followers, he circulated images of their homes. His supporters got involved, threatening the journalists.
“Understandably, you might agree, they were scared, in some circumstances, being forced to leave their homes.”
Mr Holt accused the former EDL leader of using “bullyboy, intimidatory tactics” to threaten the reporters.
This involved sending direct messages to Mr Dirnhuber between the hours of 4am and 4pm on August 5th, it was said.
Robinson said: “You have endangered my children,” “I’ll be knocking at your door,” and “Let your bosses know I’m coming to all of your houses.”
In messages, he wrote: “Okay got your address’ and “We need to talk.”
Mr Holt said Robinson’s case was that his family had been put in danger by the actions of the paper.
He told jurors: “A phrase we will hear a few times in this case, ‘what is good for the goose is good for the gander’.
“He acted as he did to protect his family, as such, he says his conduct was reasonable.”
Robinson has denied two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7, 2024. The trial continues.