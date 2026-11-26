Jenna Lennon, 41, failed to give liquidators information about a £396,630 loan owed to her company.

Jenna Lennon, 41, pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to deliver up books and records about her company. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The ex-wife of Tommy Robinson has avoided jail after she failed to give liquidators information about a £396,630 loan owed to her company.

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Jenna Lennon, 41, pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to deliver up books and records about her company Hope & Pride Limited between September 22, 2023 and December 1, 2025. The lack of information around the £396,630 meant liquidators were unable to verify the “explanations and figures” around it, despite multiple requests by letters and emails. Hope & Pride Limited, of which Lennon was the director, had gone into creditors’ voluntary liquidation – meaning she had started to close it down. The mother-of-three, wearing a black polo neck and black trousers in court, had claimed she was too dependent on an accountant and was “disorganised with public records”, her solicitor advocate David Rosen told Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. Read more: Far-right activist Tommy Robinson found guilty of harassing journalists Read more: Who is Danny Tommo? Far-right activist jailed for 15 months

Jenna Lennon, ex-wife of Tommy Robinson after entering not guilty pleas to three counts of failing to comply with company record-keeping rules at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She stared straight ahead as Judge Tony Baumgartner sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment suspended for a year. Lennon was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £16,000 of prosecution costs by May 28. The judge told her: “The obligation of an officer of a company to deliver up all the books or papers in his custody or under his control belonging to company is an important one. “A liquidator must be able to obtain the company’s books or records in order to properly discharge the function imposed upon the liquidator by law.” Bank statements and “reconstituted accounts”, as well as explanations, were subsequently provided to the liquidators by Raffingers LLP at Lennon’s instruction, the judge said. He continued: “The liquidators say that, in the absence of the records which had not been delivered up during the relevant period, they were unable to verify those explanations and figures, including the value and liability of the £396,630 figure. “I am not asked to sentence you on the basis that you engaged in fraudulent trading, that you misappropriated company money, or that you personally benefited by any particular amount – I make no such findings.”

Lennon and Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, divorced in February 2021. Picture: Aldo Ciarrocchi/Alamy