The former Prime Minister said Europe needed "stronger political direction".

Sir Tony's comments come as part of a new energy report by think tank the Tony Blair Institute. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

European leaders risk “falling behind” globally unless they change their energy strategy to prioritise supply and affordability, Sir Tony Blair has warned.

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In a foreword to a new report which also argues for Britain and the EU to move towards a “common market framework”, the former Labour prime minister said decarbonisation was “essential” but “cannot be pursued in isolation.” In their introduction to the paper by the Tony Blair Institute, Sir Tony and former Italian premier Matteo Renzi said the countries that succeed will be the ones that can deliver “abundant, secure and affordable energy at scale”. They pointed to the world’s largest emitters, China, the US and India, arguing these nations had geared their energy policy toward ensuring supply, expanding grids and securing domestic capacity at speed. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer warns of ‘tension’ between Trump and Europe at Armenian summit Read more: Tony Blair: ‘Outdated and unaffordable’ state pension and triple lock must go

Sir Tony pointed to China as one of the world's biggest energy producers. Picture: Getty

The two former leaders said: “Europe has led the world in climate ambition and made real progress in reducing emissions. That achievement matters. “But the global centre of gravity has shifted. “The future of the energy system will be determined in economies where demand is rising rapidly—and where the overriding priority is to ensure that supply keeps pace.” They said Europe had the “capabilities to lead in this next phase” but warned doing so would require “clearer narrative, stronger political direction and a renewed focus on delivery”. “Unless Europe aligns its strategy with that reality, it risks falling behind those already shaping the energy systems, and the economic order, of the future,” Sir Tony and Mr Renzi said. After a row erupted last spring over Sir Tony arguing that limiting fossil fuels in the short term was “doomed to fail,” the foreword takes care not to explicitly criticise net-zero policy. It insists “this is not an argument for weakening climate ambition” but one for “embedding it within a more effective strategy – one that recognises that clean energy succeeds when it helps deliver abundant and affordable power.”

Sir Tony founded the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a strategy and policy think tank, in 2016. Picture: Getty