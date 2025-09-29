Former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair is set to be part of an interim authority in Gaza, according to Donald Trump's peace plan.

Former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair is set to be part of an interim authority in Gaza, according to Donald Trump's peace plan.

The US President's 20-point plan was revealed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference on Monday. Mr Trump stated that they are "beyond very close" to a peace agreement and that this day is "potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation". The plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to "the agreed upon line", and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza. Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the "Board of Peace". The "Board of Peace" will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including Sir Tony.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over. Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: "My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace'... "It will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States." He added: "We'll do it right, and we're going to put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders. "And we'll have a board, and one of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair - good man, very good man - and some others. "They'll be named over the next few days, and it'll be quite the board. Everybody wants to be on it now."

Tony Blair released a statement after the news was announced on Monday evening. "President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel's absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages. "It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment. "In particular, his willingness to chair the Board of Peace to oversee the new Gaza is a huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza, of the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians finding a path to peace, and of the potential for a broader regional and global alliance to counter the forces of extremism and promote peace and prosperity between nations." Tony Blair